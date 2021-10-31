Dems see progress in adding drug cost curbs to budget bill

By ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two congressional aides say Democrats have made significant progress on adding compromise provisions curbing prescription drug prices to their massive social and environment package. Talks are continuing and no final agreement has been reached. But the movement toward lowering pharmaceutical costs raises hopes that the party’s 10-year, $1.75 trillion measure will address the longtime Democratic campaign promise. The language under discussion will be more modest than some want. With talks on prescription drug pricing and other issues underway, Democrats hope to resolve their differences and bring the overall measure to the floor this week.