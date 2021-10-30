India, UK to launch global solar grid project at COP26

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

AP Science Writer

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and the U.K. will launch a project that aims to create a solar grid connecting countries in different parts of the world at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. The plan hinges on the idea that the sun is always shining in some part of the world and that a global grid would allow the transfer of solar power from one place to another, the director general of the International Solar Alliance, the international body that’s spearheading the project, told the AP. It was first proposed by India in 2018 and some experts view it as the South Asian nation’s counter to China’s sweeping Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.