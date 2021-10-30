1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Gilroy councilmember’s home

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s home where one person died and three other people were injured Saturday. The Gilroy Police Department says the shooting occurred at about 12:55 a.m. during a large outdoor party at the home of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz’s home. Armendariz told The San Francisco Chronicle in a statement on Saturday that she was unable to share details because of an active police investigation. Police say a suspect fatally shot a man. Three other people were injured and taken to hospitals. There current conditions are unknown. Police did not name the man who died or any of the injured people.