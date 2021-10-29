S Koreans send off former President Roh in small funeral

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of relatives and dignitaries have gathered in South Korea’s capital to pay their final respects to former President Roh Tae-woo, a key participant in a 1979 military coup who later won a landmark democratic election before his political career ended with imprisonment for corruption and treason. Pandemic restrictions limited the size of funeral services for Roh, who died Tuesday at the age of 88. The government’s decision to hold a state funeral for Roh was controversial because of his connections to the coup and a bloody suppression of pro-democracy protesters in Gwangju that killed 200 in 1980. Gwangju and several other cities have refused to raise flags half-mast or set up memorial altars for Roh.