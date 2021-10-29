LA, Long Beach ports will issue fines for backlogged cargo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex will begin fining shipping companies if they let cargo containers stack up as the nation’s busiest twin harbors deal with an unprecedented backlog of vessels. The Los Angeles and Long Beach harbor commissions voted Friday to implement a joint program that sets time limits on how long containers can stay at marine terminals. The program carries fines of $100 per day per container or more. The twin ports handle 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. The Marine Exchange of California says as of Friday, there were 153 ships at anchor, berthed or cruising off the ports while awaiting dock space.