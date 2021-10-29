Kilauea still spurting lava, 1 month into latest eruption

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava is continuing to pour out of Kilauea’s summit crater, one month after the latest eruption began at the Hawaii volcano. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says lava is emerging from a single vent. The eruption is contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and isn’t threatening any homes. Nighttime aerial video shot from a helicopter shows lava gushing from a vent and spreading across the crater floor. The latest eruption began inside the crater on Sept. 29. Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. It’s erupted dozens of times since 1952.