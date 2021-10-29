Skip to Content
Feds say Michael Avenatti should head to prison in Nike case

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have asked a judge to order California lawyer Michael Avenatti to begin serving a 2 1/2-year prison term. The request Friday comes a year after Avenatti was convicted of trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike. Later Friday, Avenatti’s lawyers responded by saying he should stay free until Feb. 28 due to a January criminal trial he faces and appeals work. Avenatti became well known in 2018 representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against then-President Donald Trump. The judge who sentenced Avenatti in July will decide when he reports to prison.

