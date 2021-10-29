Skip to Content
FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles

By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The agency authorized the kid-size doses on Friday. They are just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But there’s one more regulatory hurdle.  Next week, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss which youngsters should get vaccinated. In the meantime, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine to doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites. Kids will get two shots, three weeks apart.

The Associated Press

