FBI using Navajo language in campaign targeting hate crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI has begun a campaign to use the Navajo language on social media to combat hate crimes. The federal enforcement agency said Friday that it has an ad on Facebook that encourages victims and witnesses to contact the FBI, which also has posted messages in the Navajo language against hate crime on Twitter. Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque Division of the FBI says the agency is sending a clear message that “hate has no place on the Navajo Nation or anywhere else.” Bujanda says the FBI hopes the outreach encourages contacts from people more comfortable communicating in Navajo.