Democratic women in Virginia frustrated by paid leave flop

By SARAH RANKIN, STEVE PEOPLES and STEVEN SLOAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats’ decision to drop a proposal for paid family leave from their massive social safety net and climate change package was met with disappointment and irritation by female voters in Virginia. They are a critical constituency in the unexpectedly tight and closely watched governor’s race. Days before Election Day, Democratic voters said they saw the elimination of the plan as a significant step back from the ambitious agenda Democrats pledged if voters ousted former President Donald Trump. Some worried it would leave voters soured on the party, just as Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe was scrambling to push Democrats to vote.