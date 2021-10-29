COVID shots more protective than past infection, study shows

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say they have more evidence that vaccinations can offer better protection against COVID-19 than natural immunity from a prior infection. A new study found that unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were 5 times more likely to get COVID months than fully vaccinated people who did not have a prior infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention led the study and released it Friday.