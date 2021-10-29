Skip to Content
Bullet struck officer’s hat in Idaho mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a bullet struck the brim of a baseball-style cap worn by a Boise, Idaho, police officer who exchanged gunfire with the gunman in Monday’s shooting at the city’s largest shopping mall that killed two people. Authorities identified the officer in a statement Friday as Chris Dance. Dance joined the force in May. The Statesman reports he is on paid administrative leave, which is standard after a “critical incident.” The 27-year-old suspect died Tuesday in a hospital after the shooting at Boise Towne Square that also injured four others. Police are still investigating.

