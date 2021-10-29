Skip to Content
Ballistic missile kills at least 11 civilians in Yemen

AHMED AL-HAJ
Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Security officials say at least 11 civilians were killed when a ballistic missile launched by Houthis hit their house in Yemen’s central province of Marib. Officials added on Friday that all casualties belonged to the family of a key tribal leader and lived in the same house in the residential neighborhood of Al-Aumd. At least another 11 houses were damaged and 16 civilians were wounded in Thursday’s attack. The Houthis have for years attempted to take oil-rich Marib to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen. In recent months, they accelerated their push. 

