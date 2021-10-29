As COVID cases fall, Halloween brings more fun and less fear

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Witches and warlocks, ghosts and ghouls can breathe a little easier this Halloween: Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are on the decline, and trick-or-treaters can feel safer collecting candy. And while a new poll indicates Halloween participation is rebounding but still short of pre-pandemic levels, an industry trade group says people who are celebrating are driving record-level spooky spending this year. Though the pandemic remains a concern, top health officials are largely giving outside activities like trick-or-treating the thumbs up. Experts advise people to keep sanitizer and masks handy and continue to steer clear of crowded, poorly ventilated spaces, however.