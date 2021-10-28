Saudi crown prince’s investment forum draws back Westerners

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s annual investment forum has drawn over a thousand participants, with big-name U.S. financiers and business leaders back on the stage three years after many stayed away following international outcry over the killing of a government critic in a Saudi consulate. In the years since, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has faced ongoing scrutiny over the kingdom’s widespread crackdown on rights activists, businessmen, senior royals and perceived critics of his policies. He’s also, however, been hailed and commended for ushering in massive reforms that have transformed the kingdom, loosened social restrictions and granted women greater rights.