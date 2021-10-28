Mississippi: 14K pandemic food cards mistakenly deactivated

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — State officials say more than 14,000 low-income Mississippi children had their pandemic food cards mistakenly deactivated this week. The Mississippi Department of Human Services apologized for the error. It said the mistake was made Monday by a processing vendor and that parents of the affected children should all receive replacement cards in the mail within seven to 10 days. Officials say children will not lose any benefits because of the error. The cards are meant to help provide federal assistance to families of children who qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school to buy food during disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.