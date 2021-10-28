Greece marks WWII entry anniversary with military parade

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Fighter jets have flown over the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki in an aerial display as troops marched in the city’s center to mark Greece’s national holiday commemorating the country’s entry into World War II. But some student parades traditionally held in municipalities on were cancelled, especially in parts of northern Greece which have seen a spike in coronavirus infections. Greece’s Oct. 28 national holiday, known as Ochi Day, or No Day, marks the day in 1940 when Athens rejected an ultimatum by Fascist Italy to allow Axis forces to enter Greece and take control of parts of it. The refusal led to an invasion by Italian troops hours later, marking the country’s entry into the war.