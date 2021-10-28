Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:26 am

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

KEYT

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Reporter

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta, an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future. Experts point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content