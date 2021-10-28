Brunei says Myanmar still ‘integral’ to ASEAN despite rebuke

By EILEEN NG and JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The sultan of Brunei says Myanmar remains an integral part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the bloc hopes its military government will work with an ASEAN envoy to defuse the political crisis triggered by its seizure of power in February. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who chaired a three-day online summit organized by ASEAN that also involved other world leaders, said the 10-member bloc will stand by Myanmar and continue to extend its help despite barring its military leader from the summit. He said Myanmar’s “membership has not been questioned.” ASEAN barred Myanmar’s top general from the summit after the bloc’s envoy was prevented from meeting ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees.