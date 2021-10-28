A girls’ school under Taliban shows a village’s changes

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

SALAR, Afghanistan (AP) — Residents of the little Afghan village of Salar are embracing stability now that the war is over. After being caught in the crossfire during 20 years of fighting, any issues they have with Taliban rule are secondary to peace. But many draw the line at one point: They want an elementary school for girls. That determination in part pushed the Taliban to accept a U.N.-backed girls’ school in the village. Salar points to what has changed and what hasn’t in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s last time in power.