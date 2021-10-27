US limits immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities will limit arrests at schools, hospitals and other so-called protected areas under new guidelines issued by the Department of Homeland Security. The new guidance is part of a broader effort to roll back the approach to enforcement under the Trump administration. It is the latest in a series of immigration policies under President Joe Biden aimed at taking a more targeted approach to enforcement. The policy is similar to one under President Barack Obama that restricted arrests at churches and schools. The new policy is likely to further alienate Biden critics who say weaker enforcement encourages migrants to seek to enter the country illegally.