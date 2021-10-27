Philadelphia police to get stun guns after Wallace shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia will spend $14 million to equip all of its officers with stun guns, train them in their use and require officers to wear them while on duty. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the announcement Tuesday. It was the anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. The shooting was filmed by a bystander and sparked days of protests over police brutality. Wallace was a 27-year-old Black man who was having a mental health episode when police fired 14 shots. Neither of the officers who responded had stun guns. The announcement was made in coordination with Wallace’s family.