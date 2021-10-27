EXPLAINER: Why Congress is looking closely at Jan. 6 rally

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MICHELLE R. SMITH

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has focused some of its early work on the planning behind a massive rally at which President Donald Trump falsely claimed to have won reelection and told his supporters to “fight like hell.” The rally became a staging ground as hundreds of Trump’s supporters marched to the Capitol, pushed past police and broke inside. What the committee still doesn’t know is whether Trump and the organizers of his rally, along with Republican members of Congress who may have met with them, were aware of protesters who were primed for violence.