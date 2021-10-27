Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

LONDON (AP) — A Cambridge University college is handing over a bronze cockerel looted from Africa in the 19th century to Nigerian authorities. It’s part of a modest but growing effort in some European countries to return African art taken by colonial powers. Jesus College is the first U.K. institution that on Wednesday gave back one of the artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes. British colonial forces took the Okukor statue in 1897 from the Court of Benin, in what is now Nigeria. It’s among thousands of artworks seized by occupying troops. Across the Channel, France’s president on Wednesday announced the “rightful return home” of 26 looted colonial-era artifacts being sent to the government of Benin.