Charges dismissed against Detroit officer who fired at media

DETROIT (AP) — Charges have been dismissed against a Detroit police officer who was accused of firing rubber pellets at three journalists covering a protest against police brutality. Judge Roberta Archer cited a 1931 law that protects police when an unlawful gathering is declared. Daniel Debono, a corporal, was charged with assault. Investigators say an MLive.com photojournalist and two independent photojournalists were struck with rubber pellets after identifying themselves and raising their hands. The prosecutor’s office says an appeal will be considered. Prosecutors argued that the protest was over and journalists were not part of it.