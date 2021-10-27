Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo

By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century. As he prepares to push that message at a pair of global summits, Biden’s case could hinge on what’s happening in Washington, where he is rushing to finalize a major domestic legislative package. The president is headed first to Rome and later to Scotland for talks on stopping a global pandemic, boosting economic growth and halting the acceleration of climate change. But it could be harder to get the world to commit to Biden’s stated goals if Americans refuse to fully embrace them.