4 ways to sustain savings habits from the pandemic

By MARGARETTE BURNETTE of NerdWallet

With fewer outlets for in-person spending, many people have been saving more money over the last 18 months than before the pandemic started. If you were able to save, sustaining the habits that drove those savings can help you financially prepare for the future. Evaluate if pricey, nonessential purchases are worthwhile. Delay big-ticket purchases to avoid impulse buying. Make saving convenient with recurring automatic savings deposits. And as you build up a cash cushion, store your money in a high-yield savings account to maximize interest and grow your money with no extra effort.