Iran says cyberattack closes gas stations across country

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A cyberattack has crippled gas stations across Iran, leaving angry motorists stranded in long lines. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack Tuesday, which rendered useless the government-issued electronic cards that many Iranians use to buy subsidized fuel at the pump. It bore similarities to another attack months earlier that seemed to directly challenge Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country’s economy buckles under American sanctions. Those economic problems worsen as the U.S. and Iran have yet to jointly re-enter Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.