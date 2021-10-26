Meatpacker Tyson: Mandate led 96% of workers to get vaccine

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of the company’s Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so. The company based in Springdale, Arkansas, says it has seen a significant decline in virus cases as more of its 120,000 workers got their shots. Tyson says workers who don’t get the shots by the deadline will be fired. Tyson remains the only major meatpacking company to require vaccinations. The United Food and Commercial Workers union praised the company’s progress with vaccinations because the mandate came with an agreement to provide 20 hours of paid sick leave to employees.