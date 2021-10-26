Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:55 pm

Louisiana lifts mask mandate amid sharp drop in COVID cases

KEYT

By MELINDA DESLATTE
Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is ending its statewide indoor mask mandate after emerging from its latest and worst coronavirus spike of the pandemic and seeing a sharp decline in new COVID-19 infections. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the decision Tuesday. It marks one of the first mask mandates enacted for the delta variant-fueled outbreak to be scrapped. The Democratic governor is lifting the mask requirement for grocery stores, restaurants, bars, retailers, colleges and other sites. But some of Louisiana’s K-12 schools will have to keep masking if they don’t follow tight quarantine rules. The changes take effect Wednesday.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content