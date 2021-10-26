Indiana city offers stand-in ‘grandparents’ to new residents

By CASEY SMITH

Associated Press/Report for America

GREENSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A new incentive program to attract remote workers to Greensburg, Indiana, includes stand-in ”grandparents” and cash incentives for those who move to the rural city within the next six to 12 months. Greensburg, 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis, will offer $5,000 to people who relocate there, in addition to providing a free babysitting service for parents as part of a new “Grandparents on Demand” program. As a part of the deal, two local residents will offer babysitting and will fill in on Grandparents Day at school. The remote worker relocation package is designed to recruit new residents to the city of 13,000 amid a growing shift to permanent remote that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.