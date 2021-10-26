Cricket South Africa orders team to take knee at World Cup

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Cricket South Africa has ordered its players to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of their remaining games at the T20 World Cup. The directive came in a statement after “concerns were raised” over the “different postures” taken by its players ahead of warmup matches and the team’s first World Cup game against Australia on Saturday. The statement from CSA came just over an hour before play began in South Africa’s match with West Indies in Dubai and it had immediate ramifications. Opening batsman Quinton de Kock withdrew from the matchday team for “personal reasons” in a move that appeared to be tied to the directive.