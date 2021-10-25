Georgia shipwreck’s last giant chunk removed from water

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The final giant chunk of an overturned cargo ship has been removed from waters along the coast of Georgia. Demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray took almost a full year before the eighth and last segment of the shipwreck floated away Monday on a barge outfitted with a special harness. The ship capsized after leaving the Port of Brunswick in September 2019. Work began last November to carve the wreck into eight pieces, using a towering crane that slowly sawed through the ship with a long anchor chain. The final two pieces of the ship removed from waters off St. Simons Island must be broken down further before they can leave Georgia for a salvage yard in Louisiana. Other cleanup work remains unfinished.