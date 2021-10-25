2 border agents are fired for offensive Facebook posts

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

Congressional investigators say two Border Patrol agents were fired from among 60 found to have committed misconduct for participating in a private Facebook group that mocked migrants and lawmakers. The House Oversight and Reform Committee staff report released Monday is the most detailed public account yet of an episode that tarnished the agency’s reputation. It says most agents’ penalties were significantly reduced from recommendations of an internal review board. The review board recommended 24 agents be fired. Two Border Patrol chiefs who belonged to the group were not disciplined.