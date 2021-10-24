Skip to Content
South Korea’s leader vows final push for talks with North

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says he’ll keep striving to promote peace with North Korea through dialogue until the end of his term next May, after Pyongyang raised animosities with a resumption of provocative weapons tests. In his final policy speech at parliament, President Moon Jae-in said he’ll “make efforts to the end to help a new order for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula be established through dialogue and diplomacy.”  Moon, a champion of greater reconciliation with North Korea, once shuttled between Pyongyang and Washington to help facilitate now-stalled nuclear diplomacy between the two countries. But he acknowledged his push for peace through dialogue remains “incomplete.”

The Associated Press

