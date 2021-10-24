Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint

By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A crew member says she has raised safety concerns in the past about the assistant director who authorities say unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin the prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a film set. Crew member Maggie Goll said in a statement that she filed an internal complaint with the executive producers of Hulu’s “Into the Dark” series in 2019 over concerns about assistant director Dave Halls’ behavior on set. Goll said in a phone interview Sunday that Halls disregarded safety protocols for weapons and pyrotechnics and tried to continue filming after the supervising pyrotechnician lost consciousness on set. Halls has not returned phone calls and email messages seeking comment. Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set Thursday, killing Halyna Hutchins.