Published 5:37 pm

Australia gives in-principle support for net zero by 2050

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Cabinet will consider conditions the government’s junior coalition partner has placed on committing the nation to a target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050. The Nationals party’s in-principle support for the target is a breakthrough for Prime Minister Scott Morrison. He wants to take a more ambitious plan to reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions to a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, later this week. Nationals lawmakers were not publicly discussing the conditions the party had placed on their support. Reducing emissions is a politically fraught issue in Australia, which is one of the world’s largest exporters of coal and liquified natural gas. 

The Associated Press

