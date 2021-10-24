2,000 migrants continue walk through southern Mexico

HUEHUETAN, Mexico (AP) — A group of about 2,000 mainly Central American migrants have continued their mass exodus from the southern Mexico city of Tapachula, reaching a town about 16 miles (26 kms) away. Migrants started walking before dawn Sunday to avoid the burning heat. Many were accompanied by small children. By mid-day they reached the town of Huehuetan, in southern Chiapas state. Tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti have been waiting in the southern city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, for refugee or asylum papers that might allow them to travel, but have grown tired of delays in the process.