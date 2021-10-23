Skip to Content
Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys include the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara. They had issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala. He’s a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime. Erdogan made the announcement Saturday during a rally in the western city of Eskisehir. The other countries are Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and New Zealand.

