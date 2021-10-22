Ukraine sees new record high in virus deaths, infections

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s coronavirus infections and deaths have reached all-time highs for a second straight day, a growing challenge for the country where the share of vaccinated is one of Europe’s lowest. Ukrainian health authorities on Friday reported 23,785 new confirmed infections and 614 deaths in the past 24 hours. Authorities have blamed surging infections on a sluggish pace of vaccination in the nation of 41 million. Only about 15% of the population is fully vaccinated, Europe’s lowest level after Armenia. A spike in contagion has prompted the government to tighten restrictions. The Ukrainian capital shut schools for two weeks starting Friday, and similar measures were ordered in other areas with high contagion levels.