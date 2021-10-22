Reporter imprisoned over leaked UAE-Iraq pre-game comments

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates say they have imprisoned a television journalist over apparently leaked pre-match comments made before the Emirates’ tie with Iraq during a World Cup qualifier earlier this month. Authorities did not identify the journalist they imprisoned from the state-run Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, nor the others fired from the broadcaster over the incident. However, they described the comments made as “harming the public interest and provoking hate speech.” Authorities say the feed was “hacked and the published clips were seized and broadcast on accounts on some social media sites.” It said an investigation continued into how the hack took place.