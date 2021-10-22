Polish miners protest top EU court’s order to shut mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 2,000 Polish coal miners staged a noisy protest in Luxembourg against a decision by the European Union’s top court to shut down a major coal mine in Poland and to fine the country for flouting the ruling. Clad in yellow vests emblazoned with “HANDS OFF TUROW,” the protesters on Friday converged on the European Union’s Court of Justice, shouting that the rulings were unjustified and threaten Poland’s energy security. The court in May ordered the Turow mine closed following complaints by the Czech Republic that the mine allegedly negatively impacted nearby Czech villages. Poland’s government argues that Turow helps meet a large part of the country’s energy needs. Talks with the Czech government have so far brought no solution.