New this week: Kaepernick, Sheeran and ‘Star Trek’ spin-off

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include new albums from Ed Sheeran and The War on Drugs as well as “Army of Thieves,” a prequel to Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” which invites viewers to join a Europe-trotting heist. On the small screen, Colin Kaepernick and moviemaker Ava DuVernay are the co-creators of Netflix’s “Colin in Black and White,” a six-episode, half-hour series inspired by the Black activist and former NFL quarterback’s teen years. Trekkies and sci-fi fans might like the animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy,” debuting Thursday on Paramount+ when some young alien outcasts swipe a starship.