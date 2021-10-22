Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN flight to turn back

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Aid workers say Ethiopian military airstrikes have forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country’s Tigray region. A government spokesman confirms that authorities had been aware of the inbound flight. The development appears to be a sharp escalation in the intimidation tactics that authorities have used against aid workers amid the intensifying, year-long Tigray war. The spokesman says the airstrikes in the city of Mekele targeted a former military training center now being used as a “battle network hub” by rival Tigray forces. Airstrikes resumed in Mekele this week after several months.