Lyft report: Sexual assaults rose sharply in recent years

By The Associated Press

Ride-hailing company Lyft says more than 1,800 sexual assaults were reported by riders in 2019, and the number of incidents has been rising sharply in recent years. Lyft posted the numbers in a new safety report. The San Francisco-based company says more than 99% of rides occur without any safety issues being reported. The report lists 10 fatal assaults from 2017 through 2019. Sexual assaults ranging from touching to penetration rose each year covered by the report. In 2019, more than half involved non-consensual touching of a sexual body part.