Evacuation flights for migrants start again in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says it has resumed humanitarian evacuation flights for migrants stranded in Libya. The announcement comes after a massive crackdown on migrants inside the country and the suspension of the flights for several months. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a statement that it had evacuated 127 people to Gambia from the Libyan city of Misrata on Thursday. Evacuation flights for migrants have operated sporadically amid Libya’s conflict. Amid its decade-long civil war, Libya has emerged as a popular, if extremely dangerous, route to Europe for those fleeing poverty and war in Africa and the Middle East.