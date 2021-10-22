911 caller on Murdaugh’s road shooting: ‘looks like a setup’

By MICHELLE LIU

Associated Press/Report for America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have released 911 calls made by prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh and two motorists after a Sept. 4 roadside shooting in which a bullet grazed Murdaugh’s head. A woman passerby says on one call she saw a man bloodied and waving his hands on the roadside but she didn’t stop because it looked — in her words — “like a setup.” Police have since charged Murdaugh with insurance fraud, saying he tried to have himself killed so his surviving son could collect $10 million in life insurance payouts. The recordings were released Friday and in one Murdaugh says someone shot him when he stopped for a flat tire.