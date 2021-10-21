US blocks tomato imports from Mexican farm over labor abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has ordered a halt to imports of tomatoes from a Mexican farming company and its subsidiaries for what officials say is abusive treatment of workers that amounts to forced labor. Customs and Border Protection says its investigation found evidence of deception, withholding of wages, debt bondage, and other abusive working and living conditions. The U.S. government has increasingly relied in recent years on the use of so-called withhold release orders to block imports from producers and manufacturers linked to forced labor. The farming company disputes the allegations in general but says it’s waiting for further details from CBP so it can respond in detail.