UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar is warning that the country is already facing “an internal armed conflict” and if power isn’t returned to the people in a democratic way “we will go in the direction of a failed state.” Christine Schraner Burgener told U.N. reporters Thursday that the conflict between the military which took power on Feb. 1 and civilians and ethnic minorities is intensifying in many parts of the country. “The repression of the military has led to more than 1180 deaths,” she said. “The army uses a range of tactics against civilian populations, including burning villages.”