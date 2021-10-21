UK police charge 25-year-old man with lawmaker’s murder

By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British authorities say a man has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall last week Police say Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, has been charged in the death of David Amess. The case shook a nation accustomed to having face-to-face contact with its leaders. The Crown Prosecution Service says it will “submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.’’ Amess, 69, had served in Parliament for almost 40 years and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015.